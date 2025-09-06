Legal Action Over Gurugram's Waterlogged Woes
A court in Gurugram has issued notices to municipal authorities and traffic police following a civil suit by residents Mahender G Vizarani and Gaurav Yadav. They are challenging the city's response to severe waterlogging and traffic gridlock during recent rains. Officials must submit reports by month's end.
In a recent legal development, a Gurugram court has issued notices to municipal and traffic authorities over a civil lawsuit concerning severe waterlogging and traffic issues in the city. The suit was filed by residents Mahender G Vizarani and Gaurav Yadav, citing the city's inadequate response to the heavy rains.
Civil judge Deepak Yadav has demanded responses from the District Collector, the Municipal Corporation's Commissioner, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police for traffic. They are required to submit status reports within 30 days, with the next court hearing scheduled for September 12.
Advocate Manish Shandilya, representing the plaintiffs, emphasized the prolonged traffic jams and disruption to daily life in Gurugram, highlighting the city's significant contribution to state revenue. The court's intervention marks a pivotal moment in addressing the infrastructural challenges facing the district.
