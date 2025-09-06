Police Team Attacked in Bihar Over Liquor Crackdown
Four police personnel were injured in an assault by a group involved in illegal liquor activities in Bihar's Jamui district. The attackers, armed with sticks, tried to seize the officers' weapons. The situation is now under control, with 13 arrests made. The incident highlights ongoing challenges of enforcing the liquor ban in Bihar.
In a troubling incident highlighting the ongoing struggle against illegal liquor production in Bihar, four police officers, including a female constable, sustained injuries after a mob attacked them in Jamui district.
The confrontation occurred in Kaduatri village when a police team attempted to tackle illicit alcohol activities and were met with aggression from locals wielding sticks and attempting to disarm the officers.
Additional police forces were dispatched swiftly, restoring order. Authorities have arrested 13 individuals, including six women, with more arrests anticipated as the probe continues. This incident underscores the persistent challenge of enforcing Bihar's stringent liquor laws introduced in 2016.
(With inputs from agencies.)
