Police Team Attacked in Bihar Over Liquor Crackdown

In a troubling incident highlighting the ongoing struggle against illegal liquor production in Bihar, four police officers, including a female constable, sustained injuries after a mob attacked them in Jamui district.

The confrontation occurred in Kaduatri village when a police team attempted to tackle illicit alcohol activities and were met with aggression from locals wielding sticks and attempting to disarm the officers.

Additional police forces were dispatched swiftly, restoring order. Authorities have arrested 13 individuals, including six women, with more arrests anticipated as the probe continues. This incident underscores the persistent challenge of enforcing Bihar's stringent liquor laws introduced in 2016.

