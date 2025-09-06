Noida Employee Arrested in Rs 10 Crore Fake Invoice GST Scam
Abhinav Tyagi, a former employee in Noida, was arrested for allegedly creating fake invoices worth Rs 10 crore to fraudulently claim an input tax credit of Rs 1.8 crore. Police seized multiple devices and documents during his arrest, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend his accomplice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Noida Cyber Police have arrested former private firm employee Abhinav Tyagi for his alleged involvement in a Rs 10 crore fake invoice scam, which led to a fraudulent claim of Rs 1.8 crore in input tax credit.
Originally from Moradabad and residing in Greater Noida, Tyagi had allegedly colluded with an accomplice while managing GST filings for the company. Police seized mobile phones, SIM cards, documents, and a laptop during the arrest.
An FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, with Tyagi sent to jail and efforts underway to capture his accomplice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Virtual Arrest Racket: Woman Duped of Crores in Mattancherry
Loan Scheme Scandal: Manager Arrested for Embezzling Crores
Arrests Made Over Provocative Speeches at Milad-un-Nabi Procession
South Korean Nationals Arrested in US: Seoul Expresses Deep Concern Amid Ongoing Trade Tensions
False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud Case