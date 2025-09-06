Noida Employee Arrested in Rs 10 Crore Fake Invoice GST Scam

Noida Cyber Police have arrested former private firm employee Abhinav Tyagi for his alleged involvement in a Rs 10 crore fake invoice scam, which led to a fraudulent claim of Rs 1.8 crore in input tax credit.

Originally from Moradabad and residing in Greater Noida, Tyagi had allegedly colluded with an accomplice while managing GST filings for the company. Police seized mobile phones, SIM cards, documents, and a laptop during the arrest.

An FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, with Tyagi sent to jail and efforts underway to capture his accomplice.

(With inputs from agencies.)