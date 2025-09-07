Diplomatic Strains Arise Over U.S. Raid on Korean Workers

A recent U.S. immigration raid on a Hyundai Motor car battery factory in Georgia has sparked diplomatic tension between Washington and Seoul, following the release of photos and videos showing hundreds of shackled Korean workers.

The incident, which coincided with recent critical trade talks, has been labeled regrettable by South Korean officials. Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo voiced concerns directly to U.S. Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker, emphasizing the potential harm to bilateral trust and cooperation.

The operation, touted as the largest single-site enforcement in U.S. Homeland Security's history, resulted in the arrest of 475 workers, including over 300 Koreans. This dramatic enforcement has prompted a strong response from South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who demands a swift resolution to avoid further straining ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)