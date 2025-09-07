Maharashtra's Government Resolutions Get a Modern Makeover

The Maharashtra government is set to revolutionize its official resolutions, adopting a corporate-style format replete with bullet points, flowcharts, and vibrant color layouts. This initiative aims to enhance citizen comprehension by making these documents more visually appealing and less legalistic.

Senior officials confirmed that several administrative reform meetings have catalyzed this redesign effort. Traditionally, government resolutions (GRs) commence with a detailed narrative on the decision-making process, often rendering them cumbersome and prone to misinterpretation.

The reform is part of a broader push for efficiency and transparency, championed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The government is actively exploring ways to simplify language and improve presentation, ensuring that crucial information is accessible and engaging for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)