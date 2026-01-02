Left Menu

Revamping Musi: A Riverfront Renaissance

The Asian Development Bank has pledged Rs 4,100 crore to revitalize Telangana's Musi River. The government seeks additional funding for the project primarily focused on enhancing ecological, social, and economic conditions along the riverfront. With key partnerships in engineering and design, the initiative aims to transform Hyderabad's waterway landscape.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has committed to providing Rs 4,100 crore (USD 500 million) to the Telangana Government for specific segments of phase-I of the Musi River Development Project. This announcement was made by Minister D Sridhar Babu during Friday's assembly session.

In response to a query, Sridhar Babu revealed that the state government has requested an additional Rs 3,188 crore from the Ministry of Jal Shakti under the National River Conservation Plan for the Musi River project. The project is divided into five zones, with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Zone I currently underway. The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDCL) oversees the development of the first phase covering 21 Km of the total 55 Km in Zone I.

A consortium led by Singapore's engineering firm Meinhardt, alongside Cushman & Wakefield India and RIOS design Studio, is set to prepare a comprehensive DPR for the project. The Telangana government previously established a special purpose vehicle to address river pollution and enhance riverfront development, aiming to improve ecological, social, and economic aspects of the Musi riverfront.

