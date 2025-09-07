From Politics to Prison: Prajwal Revanna's New Role as Library Clerk

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, serving a life term for a rape conviction, has been assigned as a library clerk at Parappana Agrahara prison.

His duties involve checking out books to fellow inmates and managing borrowing records, according to prison authorities.

Revanna earns Rs 522 for each day of completed work. Though interested in administrative tasks, he was placed in the library by jail officials. He must work at least 12 days monthly, despite court-related schedule constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)