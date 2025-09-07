Left Menu

From Politics to Prison: Prajwal Revanna's New Role as Library Clerk

Former MP Prajwal Revanna, sentenced to life imprisonment for a rape case, has been assigned duties as a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara prison. His tasks include managing books for inmates. Despite being limited by legal proceedings, he earns a daily wage for his work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:09 IST
From Politics to Prison: Prajwal Revanna's New Role as Library Clerk
Prajwal Revanna
  • Country:
  • India

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, serving a life term for a rape conviction, has been assigned as a library clerk at Parappana Agrahara prison.

His duties involve checking out books to fellow inmates and managing borrowing records, according to prison authorities.

Revanna earns Rs 522 for each day of completed work. Though interested in administrative tasks, he was placed in the library by jail officials. He must work at least 12 days monthly, despite court-related schedule constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

