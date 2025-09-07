Fugitive Life-term Convict Naushad Captured After Six-Year Pursuit

A man sentenced to life for a 2006 double homicide was apprehended by police in northeast Delhi after evading capture for six years, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Naushad, who was residing in the Welcome area, fled after receiving parole in 2019 and adopted multiple identities, settling most recently in Ghaziabad as a mini-truck driver.

His original conviction stemmed from a revenge attack that left two dead and one critically injured. After a six-year hunt, police finally detained him in the Shadatpur Extension and await his court hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)