Fugitive Life-term Convict Naushad Captured After Six-Year Pursuit

Naushad, sentenced to life for a double murder in 2013, was apprehended in Delhi after evading capture for six years post-parole. Originally convicted for a 2006 revenge attack, Naushad assumed fake identities and worked in Ghaziabad. Captured in Shadatpur Extension, he awaits a court appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:54 IST
A man sentenced to life for a 2006 double homicide was apprehended by police in northeast Delhi after evading capture for six years, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Naushad, who was residing in the Welcome area, fled after receiving parole in 2019 and adopted multiple identities, settling most recently in Ghaziabad as a mini-truck driver.

His original conviction stemmed from a revenge attack that left two dead and one critically injured. After a six-year hunt, police finally detained him in the Shadatpur Extension and await his court hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

