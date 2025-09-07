Left Menu

21-Year-Old Domestic Help Arrested for Major Jewellery Heist

A domestic worker, Rinku, has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from his employer's home in New Delhi. The police found stolen items and cash in his residence. Rinku admitted to sending part of the stolen goods to his hometown. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:41 IST
Rinku
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old domestic worker named Rinku has been taken into custody for reportedly stealing jewellery and cash worth several lakh rupees from his employer's residence in New Delhi, officials announced on Sunday.

The arrest took place after police traced Rinku, originally from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, to his rented home in Sangam Vihar. The complaint was filed by the employer, Satinder Singh Chhabra, leading to a thorough investigation.

Upon searching Rinku's phone, police discovered several suspicious UPI transactions, indicating repeated thefts. Authorities recovered various jewellery pieces and cash from his residence. Rinku confessed to sending some stolen items to his hometown. Investigations are ongoing to determine his involvement in other thefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

