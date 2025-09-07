Punjab Cabinet to Address Devastating Flood Crisis Amid Concerns Over Silted Farmlands
The Punjab Cabinet is set to meet virtually to address the state's worst flood status since 1988. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, hospitalized due to health issues, will participate remotely. Key discussions will focus on relief efforts and a policy for farmers to extract sand from flooded farmlands.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Cabinet is gearing up for a crucial virtual meeting on Monday to tackle the dire flood situation gripping the state. With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann participating from a hospital in Mohali, the meeting will primarily focus on relief and rescue operations, according to sources.
Floods have wrought havoc on Punjab, attributed to swollen rivers—Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi—and heavy rainfall in catchment areas across Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Himachal Pradesh. Demonstrating a sense of urgency, the cabinet plans to evaluate a policy granting farmers the right to extract sand deposited in their farmlands by the floodwaters.
The meeting, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to Mann's health concerns. The Chief Minister, recovering well according to hospital reports, will chair the meeting via video conferencing, underscoring the critical nature of the distress dominating the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Cabinet
- flood
- relief
- rescue
- sand extraction
- agriculture
- farmers
- Bhagwant Mann
- AAP