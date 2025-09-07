Left Menu

Supreme Court Battle: Gulfisha Fatima Challenges Bail Rejection

Activist Gulfisha Fatima has approached the Supreme Court contesting the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant her bail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case. The court denied bail citing involvement in a 'larger conspiracy.' The case highlights issues surrounding the right to protest and legal ramifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:09 IST
Activist Gulfisha Fatima has approached the Supreme Court after her bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court. She is implicated in the 'larger conspiracy' case concerning the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

On September 2, the high court denied bail to her and eight others, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The bench emphasized that peaceful protests were constitutional but conspiratorial acts under the guise of demonstrations were unacceptable.

Fatima, an organizer of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, was arrested in April 2020 under charges including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Her plea highlights ongoing debates about protest rights and legal limits in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

