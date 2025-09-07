Supreme Court Battle: Gulfisha Fatima Challenges Bail Rejection
Activist Gulfisha Fatima has approached the Supreme Court after her bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court. She is implicated in the 'larger conspiracy' case concerning the February 2020 riots in Delhi.
On September 2, the high court denied bail to her and eight others, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The bench emphasized that peaceful protests were constitutional but conspiratorial acts under the guise of demonstrations were unacceptable.
Fatima, an organizer of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, was arrested in April 2020 under charges including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Her plea highlights ongoing debates about protest rights and legal limits in India.
