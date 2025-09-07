Left Menu

Goa Pledges Aid for Flood Relief in Chhattisgarh and Punjab

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that his government will allocate Rs 5 crore each to assist Chhattisgarh and Punjab with flood relief and rehabilitation. The funds will be sourced from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support affected communities and contribute to rescue efforts.

Updated: 07-09-2025 21:10 IST
In a significant move to aid flood-stricken regions, Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, announced on Sunday that financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each will be provided to Chhattisgarh and Punjab. This gesture underscores Goa's commitment to standing in solidarity with these states during such challenging times.

The funds, sourced from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, are aimed at bolstering relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations. Sawant emphasized the empathy and unity of Goa's government and its people with those affected by the recent natural calamity.

Particularly hard-hit, Punjab contends with widespread flooding, exacerbated by swollen rivers like Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi. The state's villages remain submerged, highlighting the urgency and importance of Goa's timely support.



