Goa Pledges Aid for Flood Relief in Chhattisgarh and Punjab

In a significant move to aid flood-stricken regions, Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, announced on Sunday that financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each will be provided to Chhattisgarh and Punjab. This gesture underscores Goa's commitment to standing in solidarity with these states during such challenging times.

The funds, sourced from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, are aimed at bolstering relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations. Sawant emphasized the empathy and unity of Goa's government and its people with those affected by the recent natural calamity.

Particularly hard-hit, Punjab contends with widespread flooding, exacerbated by swollen rivers like Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi. The state's villages remain submerged, highlighting the urgency and importance of Goa's timely support.

(With inputs from agencies.)