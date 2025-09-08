Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Gujarat's Response on Journalist Mahesh Langa's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Gujarat government and the Enforcement Directorate regarding a bail plea by journalist Mahesh Langa. Langa is tied to a money laundering case connected to financial fraud, and his plea follows earlier bail denials by the Gujarat High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court addressed the bail plea of journalist Mahesh Langa on Monday, requesting responses from the Gujarat government and the Enforcement Directorate. Langa's case is associated with an intricate money laundering network linked to a significant financial fraud.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices challenging the Gujarat High Court's refusal to grant bail to Langa, but raised crucial queries about his journalistic credentials.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal defended Langa, pointing out multiple anticipatory bails previously granted despite ongoing allegations, emphasizing an underlying context to the accusations.

