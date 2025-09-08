Maddur Tensions: Communal Clashes During Ganesha Immersion Controlled

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the situation in Maddur town is now under control after communal clashes occurred during a Ganesha immersion procession. The disorder began with stone-pelting near a mosque, prompting retaliation from procession members.

In response, police enforced prohibitory orders and deployed additional forces. Protests by Hindu activists ensued, leading to minor injuries. Authorities have detained 21 suspects and registered two FIRs relating to the clash.

Amid the unrest, the opposition BJP criticized the state government for failing to maintain order during religious events. Meanwhile, officials continue to ensure peace across sensitive districts with increased police patrols and senior officers on the ground.