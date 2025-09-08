Left Menu

Maddur Tensions: Communal Clashes During Ganesha Immersion Controlled

Tensions erupted in Maddur town, Karnataka, during a Ganesha immersion procession due to stone-throwing incidents. Authorities implemented prohibitory orders and arrested several individuals. While peace has been restored, political accusations highlight concerns about safety during religious events under the current government. Police presence across affected districts remains heightened to prevent further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the situation in Maddur town is now under control after communal clashes occurred during a Ganesha immersion procession. The disorder began with stone-pelting near a mosque, prompting retaliation from procession members.

In response, police enforced prohibitory orders and deployed additional forces. Protests by Hindu activists ensued, leading to minor injuries. Authorities have detained 21 suspects and registered two FIRs relating to the clash.

Amid the unrest, the opposition BJP criticized the state government for failing to maintain order during religious events. Meanwhile, officials continue to ensure peace across sensitive districts with increased police patrols and senior officers on the ground.

