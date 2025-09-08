Left Menu

Ambulance Service Reports 15 Casualties in Jerusalem Shooting

A shooting incident on the outskirts of Jerusalem resulted in 15 casualties. Israeli police confirmed the perpetrators, described as terrorists, were killed. The motive and the number of shooters remain unclear.

Updated: 08-09-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:15 IST
Ambulance Service Reports 15 Casualties in Jerusalem Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A violent incident has unfolded on the outskirts of Jerusalem, resulting in 15 casualties, according to Israel's ambulance service.

The Israeli police have confirmed that the assailants, whom they described as terrorists, have been killed at the scene.

Details surrounding the number of shooters and the motive behind the attack remain shrouded in uncertainty.

