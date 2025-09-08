Haryana Rallies for Relief: State Unites in the Wake of Heavy Rains

Amidst the aftermath of heavy rains in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reported the tragic loss of 12 lives due to house collapses in various districts.

The state government has released an ex-gratia of Rs 48 lakh to financially assist the bereaved families, offering Rs 4 lakh per deceased's kin.

The CM noted ongoing relief efforts and urged government officials, employees, and organizations to contribute to the Haryana CM's Relief Fund to alleviate suffering in rain-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)