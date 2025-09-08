Haryana Rallies for Relief: State Unites in the Wake of Heavy Rains
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that recent heavy rains in the state led to incidents of house collapses, resulting in 12 fatalities. An ex-gratia payment of Rs 48 lakh has been sanctioned for affected families. Relief efforts are underway, with officials and citizens contributing to aid initiatives.
Amidst the aftermath of heavy rains in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reported the tragic loss of 12 lives due to house collapses in various districts.
The state government has released an ex-gratia of Rs 48 lakh to financially assist the bereaved families, offering Rs 4 lakh per deceased's kin.
The CM noted ongoing relief efforts and urged government officials, employees, and organizations to contribute to the Haryana CM's Relief Fund to alleviate suffering in rain-affected areas.
