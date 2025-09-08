Routh's Lone Defense: A Trial Against Odds

Ryan Routh, standing accused of attempting a fatal attack on former President Donald Trump at a Florida golf course last year, has made the bold choice to defend himself in his impending trial. The 59-year-old, without formal legal education, dismissed his legal representation, increasing the trial's unpredictability.

Routh, charged with attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, hid near the sixth green at Trump International Golf Club, intending to shoot Trump. A Secret Service agent spotted Routh before he could act. He faces severe legal consequences, including life imprisonment, as prosecutors argue it was the second assassination attempt on Trump within two months.

The trial, presided over by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, will explore Routh's motives, including his past political advocacy. Despite the high stakes, Routh views the trial as a platform to share his views and plans to directly engage the jury without legal counsel.

