Reviving Memories: Kazem's Ice Cream Legacy in UAE
Kazem, a beloved Palestinian ice cream parlour, has relocated from Gaza to Ajman in the UAE due to the Israel-Hamas war. The shop offers traditional ice cream and barrad, a nostalgic treat for many Palestinians. Owner Mohammad Kazem Abu Shaban aims to expand further within the UAE, preserving cultural heritage.
Kazem, the iconic Palestinian ice cream parlour once central to Gaza's vibrant culinary scene, has reopened in Ajman, UAE, after closing during the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict in 2023.
Now serving its beloved ice cream and traditional barrad drink, the establishment offers a nostalgic embrace for the local Palestinian community. Owner Mohammad Kazem Abu Shaban, following in his father's footsteps, chose Ajman due to its vibrant Palestinian diaspora.
Despite reopening challenges in Gaza, Abu Shaban aims to keep Kazem's legacy alive in the UAE, contemplating further expansions. The shop's offerings not only deliver sweet treats but also serve as a conduit for cherished memories of Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazem
- Palestinian
- ice cream
- UAE
- Gaza
- barrad
- heritage
- Ajman
- Mohammad Abu Shaban
- expansion
ALSO READ
Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal, foreign minister says
Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas
UN Human Rights Chief Denounces Israel's Actions in Gaza
Israeli Official Accuses Gaza Journalists of Hamas Propaganda
Trump's Final Warning to Hamas: A Push for Peace in Gaza