Reviving Memories: Kazem's Ice Cream Legacy in UAE

Kazem, the iconic Palestinian ice cream parlour once central to Gaza's vibrant culinary scene, has reopened in Ajman, UAE, after closing during the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict in 2023.

Now serving its beloved ice cream and traditional barrad drink, the establishment offers a nostalgic embrace for the local Palestinian community. Owner Mohammad Kazem Abu Shaban, following in his father's footsteps, chose Ajman due to its vibrant Palestinian diaspora.

Despite reopening challenges in Gaza, Abu Shaban aims to keep Kazem's legacy alive in the UAE, contemplating further expansions. The shop's offerings not only deliver sweet treats but also serve as a conduit for cherished memories of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)