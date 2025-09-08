Left Menu

Modi to Inaugurate Groundbreaking Armed Forces Conference in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a vital three-day commanders' conference of the armed forces in Kolkata, focusing on reforms, transformation, and operational preparedness. The 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future' event will unite top civil and military leaders to discuss strategic priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a pivotal three-day combined commanders' conference of the armed forces in Kolkata, beginning September 15, according to a Defence official.

This year's theme, 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future', highlights the conference's commitment to the armed forces' transformation and operational readiness, while emphasizing reforms and technological modernisation.

Key figures expected to attend the conference include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. The event will serve as the premier platform for civil and military leadership to engage in strategic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

