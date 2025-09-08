Delhi Court Discharges Sagar in 2016 Robbery-Murder Case

A Delhi court recently cleared Sagar alias Bheem in a 2016 robbery-murder case amid insufficient evidence. The accused was implicated in a fatal robbery on June 10, 2016, yet the court found that only disclosure statements could not substantiate the charges.

Additional sessions judge Dhirendra Rana concluded that the supplementary chargesheet failed to establish a case against Sagar under multiple IPC Sections, including 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention). The judge noted that the lack of supporting evidence, including call records and a test identification parade, led to the discharge.

The court's order outlined that without Sagar's name in the statements of other accused individuals and lacking additional corroborative materials, no viable case could be built against him. Despite this discharge, Sagar remains implicated for failing to appear during the investigation, labeled as a proclaimed offender.

(With inputs from agencies.)