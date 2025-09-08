Left Menu

Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Heroin Trafficking Network

Punjab Police dismantled a major heroin trafficking ring, arresting five smugglers and seizing 8.1kg of the drug. The syndicate, operated via drones from Pakistan, used hotels for storage. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover handlers and financial networks tied to this cartel.

Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:15 IST
The Punjab Police announced on Monday the dismantling of a significant heroin trafficking cartel, with the arrest of five notorious drug smugglers and the recovery of 8.1kg of heroin.

The cartel, operated from Pakistan, used drones to transport substantial heroin shipments across the border into India. Key figures included Soni Singh and four associates from Ajnala, Amritsar.

Ongoing investigations aim to trace the syndicate's handlers and financial networks.

