Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Heroin Trafficking Network

The Punjab Police announced on Monday the dismantling of a significant heroin trafficking cartel, with the arrest of five notorious drug smugglers and the recovery of 8.1kg of heroin.

The cartel, operated from Pakistan, used drones to transport substantial heroin shipments across the border into India. Key figures included Soni Singh and four associates from Ajnala, Amritsar.

Ongoing investigations aim to trace the syndicate's handlers and financial networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)