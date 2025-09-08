Stone-Pelting Clash Mars Ganesh Festivity in Madhya Pradesh

A disturbing clash marked the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony in Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh, when members of two communities engaged in stone-pelting following a religious dispute. The incident occurred on Sunday night in village Biroda, leading to injuries and several arrests, according to local police reports.

Authorities swiftly deployed a significant police presence to restore order in the area, with Superintendent of Police Abhishek Bagri confirming that CCTV footage is under review to identify those responsible for the violence. The tense situation stemmed from disagreements over the recitation of religious texts, escalating into violence.

Political reactions followed, with Burhanpur MLA Archana Chitnis urging peaceful festival celebrations and demanding strict action against the culprits. This incident underscores the delicate communal balance in this part of Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the need for harmony during religious events.

(With inputs from agencies.)