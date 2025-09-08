Left Menu

New UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's Tough Stance on Immigration

Shabana Mahmood, Britain's new Home Secretary, announced a stricter immigration policy, threatening visa suspensions for countries refusing to repatriate illegal migrants. Mahmood, of South Asian descent, emphasized securing UK borders as a priority. Her role includes collaborating with international counterparts against illegal migration and related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:31 IST
  • United Kingdom

Britain's newly-appointed Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, is taking a no-nonsense approach towards immigration control. She warned of potential visa suspensions for nations unwilling to cooperate in repatriating illegal migrants.

In her first major interaction at a Five Eyes intelligence-sharing meeting in London, Mahmood, who took over from the Ministry of Justice, highlighted the need for united international action. This comes on the back of reports that over 1,000 migrants arrived illegally on UK shores over the weekend.

Besides immigration, discussions with counterparts, including US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, addressed online child abuse and opioid distribution. Mahmood, a prominent British Muslim politician, aims to enhance border security and considers her new position an opportunity to enact significant reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

