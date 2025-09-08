New UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's Tough Stance on Immigration

Britain's newly-appointed Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, is taking a no-nonsense approach towards immigration control. She warned of potential visa suspensions for nations unwilling to cooperate in repatriating illegal migrants.

In her first major interaction at a Five Eyes intelligence-sharing meeting in London, Mahmood, who took over from the Ministry of Justice, highlighted the need for united international action. This comes on the back of reports that over 1,000 migrants arrived illegally on UK shores over the weekend.

Besides immigration, discussions with counterparts, including US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, addressed online child abuse and opioid distribution. Mahmood, a prominent British Muslim politician, aims to enhance border security and considers her new position an opportunity to enact significant reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)