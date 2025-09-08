Justice Served: Accused Kidnapper Arrested for Heinous Crime
Rohit Gaur, a 20-year-old, was arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl. The arrest followed a complaint by the victim's mother under several legal sections. The girl was rescued, and more charges were filed based on her statement. Legal formalities completed, Gaur was sent to jail.
A 20-year-old man named Rohit Gaur has been arrested following allegations of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl. The incident reportedly took place in a village under Rasra Kotwali jurisdiction on August 31.
After the victim's mother lodged a complaint, police registered a case against Rohit and his parents on September 1. The girl was rescued from Rohit's residence on Sunday, confirming the alleged crimes.
Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh confirmed that Rohit's arrest followed due legal processes. Additional charges based on the girl's statement include sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
