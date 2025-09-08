Left Menu

Maratha Quota Controversy: Accusations of Deception

The Maratha Kranti Morcha accuses activist Manoj Jarange and BJP Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of misleading the Maratha community over the reservation issue. The government's resolution allows Kunbi caste certificates but only with existing documentary proof, leaving many Marathas without eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:20 IST
Maratha Quota Controversy: Accusations of Deception
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Maratha Kranti Morcha has accused activist Manoj Jarange and senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of misleading the Maratha community regarding the reservation issue.

According to Sanjay Lakhe Patil, the organization's Maharashtra coordinator, the recent government resolution said to benefit the Maratha community falls short. It permits Kunbi caste certificates to those with documented lineage, excluding most Marathas.

Alleging deceit, Lakhe Patil demands an apology or resignation from Vikhe Patil, accusing Jarange of making impractical demands and misleading the community with false hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

 Russia
2
Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Fellowship in London

Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Fellowship in London

 United Kingdom
3
India and Israel Forge a New Dawn in Bilateral Investment Relations

India and Israel Forge a New Dawn in Bilateral Investment Relations

 India
4
Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025