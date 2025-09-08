Maratha Quota Controversy: Accusations of Deception
The Maratha Kranti Morcha accuses activist Manoj Jarange and BJP Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of misleading the Maratha community over the reservation issue. The government's resolution allows Kunbi caste certificates but only with existing documentary proof, leaving many Marathas without eligibility.
In a significant development, the Maratha Kranti Morcha has accused activist Manoj Jarange and senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of misleading the Maratha community regarding the reservation issue.
According to Sanjay Lakhe Patil, the organization's Maharashtra coordinator, the recent government resolution said to benefit the Maratha community falls short. It permits Kunbi caste certificates to those with documented lineage, excluding most Marathas.
Alleging deceit, Lakhe Patil demands an apology or resignation from Vikhe Patil, accusing Jarange of making impractical demands and misleading the community with false hopes.
