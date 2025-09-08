Home Guard Arrested for Setting Liquor Shop Ablaze Over Denied Credit

A home guard identified as Kapil has been taken into custody following allegations of arson at an English liquor store in Daurala. The incident reportedly occurred late Saturday night, prompted by a denial of credit.

CCTV evidence captured Kapil wearing distinct attire as he approached the store, spreading petrol at the entrance before setting it afire. He then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

By the time locals arrived to extinguish the flames, the damage was significant. An FIR was promptly lodged by a shop salesman, leading to Kapil's confession under interrogation. He has since been presented in court, according to Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh.

