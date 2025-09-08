Left Menu

Home Guard Arrested for Setting Liquor Shop Ablaze Over Denied Credit

A home guard named Kapil was arrested for allegedly setting fire to an English liquor shop after being denied credit for alcohol in Daurala. Caught on CCTV, he used petrol to ignite the shop and fled the scene. He later confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A home guard identified as Kapil has been taken into custody following allegations of arson at an English liquor store in Daurala. The incident reportedly occurred late Saturday night, prompted by a denial of credit.

CCTV evidence captured Kapil wearing distinct attire as he approached the store, spreading petrol at the entrance before setting it afire. He then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

By the time locals arrived to extinguish the flames, the damage was significant. An FIR was promptly lodged by a shop salesman, leading to Kapil's confession under interrogation. He has since been presented in court, according to Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

