Punjab's Call for Relief: Amid Devastating Floods, Demands for Relief Grow Louder
Punjab is experiencing one of its worst flood disasters in decades, with significant damage to crops and homes. The AAP government is pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package and the release of Rs 60,000 crore in state funds during his upcoming visit.
- Country:
- India
Punjab is currently reeling under one of its worst flood disasters in decades, with widespread devastation to crops, homes, and livestock.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the battered state on September 9, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is intensifying its calls for immediate federal assistance.
AAP ministers are urging Modi to announce a relief package of Rs 20,000 crore, as well as the release of Rs 60,000 crore in funds allegedly stalled by the central government. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlights the severe economic impact due to the Goods and Services Tax regime, adding to the state's woes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
