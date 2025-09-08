Punjab's Call for Relief: Amid Devastating Floods, Demands for Relief Grow Louder

Punjab is currently reeling under one of its worst flood disasters in decades, with widespread devastation to crops, homes, and livestock.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the battered state on September 9, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is intensifying its calls for immediate federal assistance.

AAP ministers are urging Modi to announce a relief package of Rs 20,000 crore, as well as the release of Rs 60,000 crore in funds allegedly stalled by the central government. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlights the severe economic impact due to the Goods and Services Tax regime, adding to the state's woes.

