Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions
The UNHRC urges investigations and prosecutions under universal jurisdiction for alleged human rights crimes in Sri Lanka, amid resistance from the island nation. Sri Lanka argues international intervention could disrupt domestic reconciliation efforts. The UN rights chief emphasized justice and accountability as crucial for healing and sustainable peace.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) reaffirmed its stance on prosecuting Sri Lanka's alleged human rights violators under universal jurisdiction, despite the island nation's resistance to international involvement.
Volker Turk, chief of the UNHRC, urged member states to aid in identifying and prosecuting perpetrators of international crimes committed within Sri Lanka, and suggested applying further sanctions against those accused of human rights violations.
Amid these developments, Sri Lanka's government, led by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, rebutted these international efforts, emphasizing their commitment to domestic processes for accountability while warning that external interventions could hinder national reconciliation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Flood Crisis: Aid, Accountability, and PM Modi's Visit
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability
KZN Treasury Pushes uMkhanyakude to Enforce Accountability in Finances
Unrest in Indonesia: Police Accountability Questioned Amid Protests
New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI