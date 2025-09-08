Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) reaffirmed its stance on prosecuting Sri Lanka's alleged human rights violators under universal jurisdiction, despite the island nation's resistance to international involvement.

Volker Turk, chief of the UNHRC, urged member states to aid in identifying and prosecuting perpetrators of international crimes committed within Sri Lanka, and suggested applying further sanctions against those accused of human rights violations.

Amid these developments, Sri Lanka's government, led by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, rebutted these international efforts, emphasizing their commitment to domestic processes for accountability while warning that external interventions could hinder national reconciliation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)