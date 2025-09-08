Uttarakhand Court Asserts Scientific Proof for Drunken Driving Claims

The Uttarakhand High Court has determined that a driver cannot be accused of drunken driving strictly based on the smell of alcohol, emphasizing the need for scientific proof.

Justice Alok Mahra clarified that only a verified blood or breath test surpassing the legal alcohol limits can substantiate such claims. This decision overruled a lower court's judgment regarding a fatal 2016 accident at SIIDCUL Chowk, where a cyclist named Jai Kishore Mishra lost his life.

The court decreed that the insurance company must cover the compensation in full, without pursuing recovery from the driver or vehicle owner, as no reliable test was administered.

