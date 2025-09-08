Maratha Quota and the Kunbi Caste Certificate Controversy
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured that the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community, as per a recent Government Resolution, will not impact OBC quotas. The move simplifies the process without altering existing quota decisions and aims to address community concerns ahead of local elections.
- Country:
- India
Amidst tensions over the Government Resolution (GR) concerning Kunbi caste certificates for the Maratha community, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that OBC interests remain unaffected. The GR simply streamlines an existing process and confirms no new decisions impacting OBC quotas were made.
In response to growing anxiety among OBCs, Shinde emphasized the GR only facilitates the issuance of Kunbi certificates to eligible Marathas based on historical records. This step follows the state cabinet sub-committee's efforts to resolve conflicts regarding Maratha reservations.
As the state prepares for local elections, Shinde encouraged Shiv Sena workers to rally voter support by disseminating the coalition government's decisions, ensuring their political ideology gains traction at the polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)