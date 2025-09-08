Maratha Quota and the Kunbi Caste Certificate Controversy

Amidst tensions over the Government Resolution (GR) concerning Kunbi caste certificates for the Maratha community, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that OBC interests remain unaffected. The GR simply streamlines an existing process and confirms no new decisions impacting OBC quotas were made.

In response to growing anxiety among OBCs, Shinde emphasized the GR only facilitates the issuance of Kunbi certificates to eligible Marathas based on historical records. This step follows the state cabinet sub-committee's efforts to resolve conflicts regarding Maratha reservations.

As the state prepares for local elections, Shinde encouraged Shiv Sena workers to rally voter support by disseminating the coalition government's decisions, ensuring their political ideology gains traction at the polls.

