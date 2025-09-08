Left Menu

Global Refugee Crisis: Rights Under Siege

The UN human rights chief expressed concern over countries, including India, normalizing policies that violate the rights of migrants and refugees. Volker Türk highlighted the disturbing global trend during the Human Rights Council session in Geneva, urging nations to promote human rights for all, especially amid mass deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unitednations/Geneva | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:30 IST
Global Refugee Crisis: Rights Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UN high commissioner for human rights has raised alarms over the deportation of Rohingya Muslims by India, highlighting a trend of normalizing migrant rights violations globally.

Volker Türk, in a report to the Human Rights Council, emphasized that many countries are enforcing policies undermining the rights of refugees.

In light of these deportations, he urged global efforts to reinstate human rights as a universal birthright, while European and other countries also face scrutiny over their asylum measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land for Job' Case: Debate on Corruption Charges

Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land for Job' Case: Debate on Corruption Charges

 India
2
Odisha PSC Ordered to Share Interview Marks with Aspirant

Odisha PSC Ordered to Share Interview Marks with Aspirant

 India
3
Fugitive Driver Nabbed in Rajouri: Justice Catches Up

Fugitive Driver Nabbed in Rajouri: Justice Catches Up

 India
4
Supreme Court's Temporary Pause on FTC Commissioner's Reinstatement

Supreme Court's Temporary Pause on FTC Commissioner's Reinstatement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025