Global Refugee Crisis: Rights Under Siege

The UN high commissioner for human rights has raised alarms over the deportation of Rohingya Muslims by India, highlighting a trend of normalizing migrant rights violations globally.

Volker Türk, in a report to the Human Rights Council, emphasized that many countries are enforcing policies undermining the rights of refugees.

In light of these deportations, he urged global efforts to reinstate human rights as a universal birthright, while European and other countries also face scrutiny over their asylum measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)