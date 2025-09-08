Global Refugee Crisis: Rights Under Siege
The UN human rights chief expressed concern over countries, including India, normalizing policies that violate the rights of migrants and refugees. Volker Türk highlighted the disturbing global trend during the Human Rights Council session in Geneva, urging nations to promote human rights for all, especially amid mass deportations.
The UN high commissioner for human rights has raised alarms over the deportation of Rohingya Muslims by India, highlighting a trend of normalizing migrant rights violations globally.
Volker Türk, in a report to the Human Rights Council, emphasized that many countries are enforcing policies undermining the rights of refugees.
In light of these deportations, he urged global efforts to reinstate human rights as a universal birthright, while European and other countries also face scrutiny over their asylum measures.
