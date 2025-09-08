Tragic Loss: Electrician Dies from Electrocution at Deoria Police Lines

A tragic incident unfolded in Deoria on Monday evening when a 40-year-old electricity worker, Sridhar Pathak, suffered a fatal electrocution while performing his duties at the police lines.

Pathak, a native of Ithara Chandouli village, was working on electrical installations when he accidentally made contact with a live wire, resulting in his immediate collapse. Attempts to save his life by transporting him to Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College proved unsuccessful, as medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival.

In response, Superintendent of Police Vikrant visited the hospital to offer condolences and pledged a day's salary to support Pathak's grieving family. He has also called on district police personnel to provide additional support in this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)