Tragic Loss: Electrician Dies from Electrocution at Deoria Police Lines

Sridhar Pathak, a 40-year-old electrician from Ithara Chandouli, tragically died after being electrocuted while working at Deoria police lines. Despite rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The local police extended their condolences, with the Superintendent of Police offering support to the bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Deoria on Monday evening when a 40-year-old electricity worker, Sridhar Pathak, suffered a fatal electrocution while performing his duties at the police lines.

Pathak, a native of Ithara Chandouli village, was working on electrical installations when he accidentally made contact with a live wire, resulting in his immediate collapse. Attempts to save his life by transporting him to Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College proved unsuccessful, as medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival.

In response, Superintendent of Police Vikrant visited the hospital to offer condolences and pledged a day's salary to support Pathak's grieving family. He has also called on district police personnel to provide additional support in this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

