Czech Republic Disrupts Belarusian Spy Network in Europe

The Czech Republic's counter-intelligence agency, known as BIS, announced on Monday a successful operation against a spy network orchestrated by Belarus across Europe. The collaborative effort also involved intelligence teams from Hungary and Romania in identifying this threat.

BIS reported that agents discovered the presence of Belarusian spies active in various European nations, linked to the Belarusian KGB. Notably, a former senior Moldovan intelligence official part of Moldova's SIS was implicated in passing classified data to the Belarusians.

Among those exposed, the Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed the expulsion of a Belarusian operative working under diplomatic cover, granted only 72 hours to exit the country. Highlighting the credibility given to such diplomats, BIS Chief Michal Koudelka suggested stringent travel restrictions for Russian and Belarusian diplomats within the Schengen Zone.

