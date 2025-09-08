Left Menu

Czech Republic Disrupts Belarusian Spy Network in Europe

The Czech Republic's counter-intelligence agency, BIS, along with Hungary and Romania, dismantled a Belarusian spy network in Europe. The operation expelled a Belarusian diplomat identified as a KGB agent. The international probe, involving Eurojust, highlights Belarus's exploitation of diplomatic travel privileges in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:52 IST
Czech Republic Disrupts Belarusian Spy Network in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech Republic's counter-intelligence agency, known as BIS, announced on Monday a successful operation against a spy network orchestrated by Belarus across Europe. The collaborative effort also involved intelligence teams from Hungary and Romania in identifying this threat.

BIS reported that agents discovered the presence of Belarusian spies active in various European nations, linked to the Belarusian KGB. Notably, a former senior Moldovan intelligence official part of Moldova's SIS was implicated in passing classified data to the Belarusians.

Among those exposed, the Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed the expulsion of a Belarusian operative working under diplomatic cover, granted only 72 hours to exit the country. Highlighting the credibility given to such diplomats, BIS Chief Michal Koudelka suggested stringent travel restrictions for Russian and Belarusian diplomats within the Schengen Zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

 Global
2
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
3
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
4
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025