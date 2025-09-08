Nepal Unrest: Youth Uprising Amid Social Media Shutdown and Corruption

In a significant upheaval in Nepal, at least 19 people were killed as unrest swept two cities, marking the country's worst disturbance in decades. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protestors in the capital, Kathmandu, amidst public outrage at both a social media blockade and rampant government corruption.

Young demonstrators, who breached parliament barriers, showcased their frustration by setting an ambulance ablaze and clashing with riot police. Protesters expressed anger over a decision by the government to block access to social media, fueling further dissent amongst the tech-savvy youth population of the Himalayan nation.

The crackdown aligns with global governmental measures to enhance social media oversight. However, critics argue these steps could stifle free expression. A Home Minister's resignation and numerous injuries underscore the government's attempt to manage the increasing dissatisfaction with governance as economic woes persist.