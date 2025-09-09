Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban Amid Youth Protests
The Nepal government has revoked its decision to ban social media sites after violent protests by youths resulted in 19 deaths and over 300 injuries. The protest, led by 'Gen Z', pressured officials to resume these platforms which had been banned for failing to register with the government.
In response to violent protests and widespread criticism, the Nepal government has reversed its decision to ban social media sites, which initially resulted in 19 fatalities and injuries to over 300 people. The controversial ban, implemented just days ago, was rescinded following an emergency Cabinet meeting.
Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung announced the withdrawal and confirmed that the Ministry of Information has directed agencies to restore access to platforms such as Facebook and 'X'. The ban had targeted 26 sites that did not comply with government registration requirements.
The enforcement of the ban had incited protests led by the 'Gen Z' group. Protesters reached the Parliament complex, prompting police to use force to manage the situation. Social media services resumed Monday evening, pacifying some of the unrest.
