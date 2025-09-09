Left Menu

Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban Amid Youth Protests

The Nepal government has revoked its decision to ban social media sites after violent protests by youths resulted in 19 deaths and over 300 injuries. The protest, led by 'Gen Z', pressured officials to resume these platforms which had been banned for failing to register with the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 00:35 IST
Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban Amid Youth Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In response to violent protests and widespread criticism, the Nepal government has reversed its decision to ban social media sites, which initially resulted in 19 fatalities and injuries to over 300 people. The controversial ban, implemented just days ago, was rescinded following an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung announced the withdrawal and confirmed that the Ministry of Information has directed agencies to restore access to platforms such as Facebook and 'X'. The ban had targeted 26 sites that did not comply with government registration requirements.

The enforcement of the ban had incited protests led by the 'Gen Z' group. Protesters reached the Parliament complex, prompting police to use force to manage the situation. Social media services resumed Monday evening, pacifying some of the unrest.

TRENDING

1
Heathrow Terminal Reopens After Hazardous Material Scare

Heathrow Terminal Reopens After Hazardous Material Scare

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Freight Train Slams into Bus in Mexico

Tragic Collision: Freight Train Slams into Bus in Mexico

 Global
3
Global Markets React to Political Upheavals and Economic Shifts

Global Markets React to Political Upheavals and Economic Shifts

 Global
4
Nasdaq Hits Record High as Fed Rate Cut Speculations Drive Market

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Fed Rate Cut Speculations Drive Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025