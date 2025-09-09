Tensions Escalate: Deadly Drone Strikes in Donetsk

On Monday, Ukrainian forces launched significant drone and missile attacks on strategic cities within Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, currently under Russian control. The onslaught resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to sixteen more, as reported by Denis Pushilin, the Russia-installed regional leader.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on the strikes, while Russian security officials reported the deployment of at least 20 drones in the attacks, with air defense systems actively responding. The city of Donetsk echoed with explosions, and the skies were enveloped in smoke, according to local reports.

According to the Russian war blog Rybar, explosions were also heard in Yenakiievo, hitting a residential building. Russia continues its efforts to annex additional regions, already having control over 75% of Donetsk while slowly advancing west.

(With inputs from agencies.)