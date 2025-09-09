Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Deadly Drone Strikes in Donetsk

Ukrainian forces launched drone and missile strikes on Donetsk, an area controlled by Russian-installed authorities, resulting in two deaths and sixteen injuries. Involved cities include Donetsk, Makiivka, and Yenakiievo. Russian security claims 20 drones were used and air defenses were activated. The situation remains tense in the region.

09-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Ukrainian forces launched significant drone and missile attacks on strategic cities within Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, currently under Russian control. The onslaught resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to sixteen more, as reported by Denis Pushilin, the Russia-installed regional leader.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on the strikes, while Russian security officials reported the deployment of at least 20 drones in the attacks, with air defense systems actively responding. The city of Donetsk echoed with explosions, and the skies were enveloped in smoke, according to local reports.

According to the Russian war blog Rybar, explosions were also heard in Yenakiievo, hitting a residential building. Russia continues its efforts to annex additional regions, already having control over 75% of Donetsk while slowly advancing west.

(With inputs from agencies.)

