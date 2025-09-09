Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un's Strategic Bond

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his willingness to enhance strategic communications and cooperate closely with North Korea, as reported by North Korean media. He sent congratulations to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on North Korea's 77th anniversary, following their recent meeting in Beijing during a military parade.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has affirmed his commitment to boost strategic communications and closely cooperate with North Korea, according to North Korean state media KCNA.

In a gesture of goodwill, Xi extended his congratulations to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of North Korea's 77th founding anniversary.

This follows a visit where Kim Jong Un met Xi in Beijing last week, attending a military parade during a rare multilateral event.

