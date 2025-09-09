Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Key Syrian Cities

Syrian state-affiliated media reported that Israel conducted airstrikes near the central city of Homs, as well as in the coastal city of Latakia and the historic city of Palmyra on Monday.

Israel has not yet issued a statement regarding these events. In response, Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, labeling them a 'blatant infringement' on its sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. The Ministry's statement on Tuesday framed the strikes as part of a continuing series of hostile actions by Israel against Syrian territory.

Syrian media has not provided detailed information about the extent or effects of these strikes. For years, Israel has been conducting aerial bombardments aimed at dismantling Syria's military framework, a strategy that has intensified following the Israeli-Gaza conflict. Both nations have recently participated in U.S.-mediated negotiations to reduce tensions in southern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)