Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Key Syrian Cities

Israel launched airstrikes on Syria's Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra, as reported by Syrian state-affiliated media. Syria condemned the attacks as violations of its sovereignty, describing them as part of ongoing Israeli escalations. Details on the impact remain sparse amidst Israeli-Syrian talks for conflict de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 03:43 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Key Syrian Cities

Syrian state-affiliated media reported that Israel conducted airstrikes near the central city of Homs, as well as in the coastal city of Latakia and the historic city of Palmyra on Monday.

Israel has not yet issued a statement regarding these events. In response, Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, labeling them a 'blatant infringement' on its sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. The Ministry's statement on Tuesday framed the strikes as part of a continuing series of hostile actions by Israel against Syrian territory.

Syrian media has not provided detailed information about the extent or effects of these strikes. For years, Israel has been conducting aerial bombardments aimed at dismantling Syria's military framework, a strategy that has intensified following the Israeli-Gaza conflict. Both nations have recently participated in U.S.-mediated negotiations to reduce tensions in southern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

 Global
2
Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

 Thailand
3
Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

 Global
4
Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025