Epstein Birthday Album Sparks Controversy: Trump's Alleged Signature in Question

In a new twist concerning the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have made public a provocative birthday letter purportedly signed by President Donald Trump. The letter was part of a birthday album for Epstein, a piece of evidence placing Trump in Epstein's social circle.

The release includes several letters featuring provocative language, thrusting Trump's past relationship with Epstein, which he claims soured decades ago, into the spotlight. Trump denies authoring the letter or its accompanying drawing, and has launched a USD 10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for its coverage.

This disclosure comes at a time when bipartisan calls for transparency in the Epstein case grow louder, including demands for further release of related government files. The complexity of Epstein's past dealings continues to stir political debates, as legal teams gear up for potential courtroom confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)