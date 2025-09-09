Tensions Rise in Maddur After Ganesha Immersion Clashes

Heavy police deployment continued in Maddur town on Tuesday, even as the situation remained peaceful in the wake of a bandh call given by the BJP following communal clashes during a Ganesha immersion procession on Sunday.

The bandh call, initiated by BJP Mandya district president Indresh N S, was also supported by the party's ally JD(S). To ensure peace, around 800 personnel, including four Superintendents of Police and Additional SPs, have been deployed, said Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi.

He affirmed that the situation is under control, with prohibitory orders in place till the next morning and a ban on liquor sales. Meanwhile, police have registered two FIRs following stone-pelting incidents near Ram Rahim Nagar. So far, 22 individuals have been arrested, and in response to the clashes, Hindu activists engaged in protests with visible displays of saffron flags.

(With inputs from agencies.)