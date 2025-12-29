Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests Continue in Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal

Vijayakumar, a former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Sabarimala gold loss case. The Special Investigation Team, which has been probing the case, detained Vijayakumar after a thorough interrogation. His arrest marks the tenth in the ongoing investigation.

A former official of the Travancore Devaswom Board, N Vijayakumar, was taken into custody on charges related to the widely-publicized Sabarimala gold loss case on Monday. The arrest was confirmed by local police sources.

Vijayakumar's tenure coincided with that of former TDB president A Padmakumar, who is already under arrest for his alleged role in the disappearance of gold from the Sreekovil's doorframes. Under their administration, gold plates were permitted to be handed over to the prime suspect, Unnikrishnan Potty, for electroplating in 2019.

Following his interrogation at the Special Investigation Team's office in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayakumar was formally arrested. This development adds him to the list of ten individuals apprehended as part of the investigation into the gold lost from the Sabarimala temple.

