New Zealand Unveils Major Boost for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Support

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey has announced a new nationwide approach to tackle Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), bringing a significant funding increase and comprehensive measures to improve prevention, diagnosis, and long-term support for families affected by the condition.

A Stronger Funding Commitment

For the first time since 2009, the Government has increased the alcohol levy, lifting it from $11.5 million to $16.6 million annually. Of this, $7.25 million in additional funding will be directed specifically toward FASD-related initiatives.

Minister Doocey emphasized that the package directly responds to long-standing challenges families have faced: “This is a direct response to people waiting far too long for FASD support. It will also help build a stronger evidence base on FASD prevalence in our communities – we need better information about FASD and which initiatives are most effective in improving lives.”

Key Measures in the New Approach

The Government’s new strategy includes:

Community-based diagnosis and intervention : Expanding targeted services for children and young people to ensure earlier identification and tailored support.

Prevention campaigns : Growing the nationwide Nurture the Future Within initiative to raise awareness about alcohol-free pregnancies and provide guidance to families.

Community-led support : Continuing Te Iho Tātai-ā-Rongo, a programme that connects families with professionals, promotes collaboration, and strengthens neurodiversity training.

Workforce development : Equipping professionals in health, education, social services, and justice to better recognise and respond to FASD.

FASD navigators and peer support: Increasing the number of trained navigators to help families access resources, foster life skills, and support young people with FASD in achieving their goals.

Understanding the Impact of FASD

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder is one of New Zealand’s most pressing but often under-recognized health challenges. It results from prenatal alcohol exposure and can cause a range of lifelong developmental, cognitive, and behavioral difficulties.

Each year, an estimated 1,800 to 3,000 babies are born with FASD in New Zealand, highlighting the scale of the issue. Families often face barriers to timely diagnosis, inconsistent access to services, and limited support in schools and communities.

“FASD is widespread and impacts thousands of families. It significantly affects lifelong health, learning, and development,” Minister Doocey said. “I want New Zealand to be a country where people are supported to have alcohol-free pregnancies, where FASD is better understood, and where people living with FASD and their families are better supported.”

Recognition of Advocacy and Community Voices

Doocey acknowledged the efforts of health professionals, advocates, and families who have campaigned for recognition of FASD. “I want to acknowledge the FASD health and advocacy community, who have worked tirelessly to gain recognition for FASD and to support families and loved ones affected by it,” he said.

Looking Ahead

The funding boost is designed not only to meet immediate needs but also to strengthen long-term prevention and care. By building workforce capacity, expanding community-led initiatives, and raising awareness nationwide, the Government aims to shift how New Zealand understands and responds to FASD.

As Minister Doocey concluded: “Whether it’s you, your child, a friend, or a family member reaching out for support, this Government is committed to ensuring help is there.”