Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban Amid Deadly Protests

Nepal has reversed a controversial social media ban that ignited fierce, deadly protests throughout the country, leaving 19 dead and more than 100 injured. The protests initially erupted in response to government restrictions on various platforms due to registration compliance issues, inciting accusations of curbing free expression and dissatisfaction with corruption.

The demonstrations quickly escalated, with thousands of mainly young participants clashing with police across multiple cities. Tensions boiled over as protestors, often clad in school or college attire, took to the streets, where they were met with water cannons, batons, and rubber bullets from security forces.

Following the violence, Nepal's home minister resigned, and an emergency cabinet session was convened. The ban was lifted, financial assistance was promised to victims' families, and a special committee was formed to investigate the events and prevent future unrest, as curfews remain in effect in critical areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)