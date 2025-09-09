Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Bust in Faridkot
Punjab Police arrested two drug smugglers and seized 12.1 kg of heroin in Faridkot. The operation revealed connections with Pakistan-based smugglers, suggesting a larger trans-national network. The drug haul was discovered in Jhariwala village. A comprehensive investigation is underway to explore all dimensions of this smuggling nexus.
In a significant operation, Punjab Police have arrested two individuals suspected of drug smuggling and confiscated 12.1 kg of heroin in Faridkot district, authorities announced on Tuesday.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the suspects had connections with smugglers based in Pakistan, indicating a broader trans-national smuggling operation. The breakthrough was achieved after a meticulous two-week operation by local law enforcement.
The illicit drugs, smuggled across the border, were seized in Jhariwala village, under the jurisdiction of Sadar Faridkot police station. An investigation is ongoing to map the entire network and understand its far-reaching links, both backward and forward.
