Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Bust in Faridkot

Punjab Police arrested two drug smugglers and seized 12.1 kg of heroin in Faridkot. The operation revealed connections with Pakistan-based smugglers, suggesting a larger trans-national network. The drug haul was discovered in Jhariwala village. A comprehensive investigation is underway to explore all dimensions of this smuggling nexus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:46 IST
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Bust in Faridkot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Punjab Police have arrested two individuals suspected of drug smuggling and confiscated 12.1 kg of heroin in Faridkot district, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the suspects had connections with smugglers based in Pakistan, indicating a broader trans-national smuggling operation. The breakthrough was achieved after a meticulous two-week operation by local law enforcement.

The illicit drugs, smuggled across the border, were seized in Jhariwala village, under the jurisdiction of Sadar Faridkot police station. An investigation is ongoing to map the entire network and understand its far-reaching links, both backward and forward.

TRENDING

1
NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

 India
2
Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

 India
3
Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

 India
4
ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025