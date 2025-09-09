Land Forces: The Pillars of Victory
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi emphasizes the importance of land forces in securing victory. Addressing the Alaska summit between Presidents Trump and Putin, he highlighted land exchange discussions. He asserted land's role in India, referencing recent military operations and technological advancements in warfare.
In a significant statement, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stressed the critical role of land forces in any conflict scenario, underscoring its importance for India's military strategy.
During an address, General Dwivedi referenced the key discussions between former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which focused on territorial control in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
This assertion comes amid Air Chief Marshal A P Singh's recent acknowledgment of air power, highlighting an evolving conversation on military strategy that factors in technological advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
