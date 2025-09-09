Mule Account Scam Unravels in Kerala's Wayanad: A Cautionary Tale

A concerning scam involving 'mule accounts' has ensnared over 500 residents in the hill district of Wayanad, Kerala, as revealed by cyber police sources on Tuesday.

Fraudsters, infiltrating from outside the region, have systematically rented bank accounts from local inhabitants, exploiting them for illicit transactions and unlawful activities across different parts of India.

The aftermath has left many locals embroiled in legal trouble, with several facing charges in distant states, underscoring the pervasive and complex nature of this fraudulent scheme.