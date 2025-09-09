Left Menu

Mule Account Scam Unravels in Kerala's Wayanad: A Cautionary Tale

In Wayanad, Kerala, over 500 individuals have been victimized by a 'mule account' scam where fraudsters misuse rented bank accounts for illegal transactions. Locals, lured by offers of quick money, now face legal action across various Indian states. The scam extends to neighboring districts as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:17 IST
Mule Account Scam Unravels in Kerala's Wayanad: A Cautionary Tale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A concerning scam involving 'mule accounts' has ensnared over 500 residents in the hill district of Wayanad, Kerala, as revealed by cyber police sources on Tuesday.

Fraudsters, infiltrating from outside the region, have systematically rented bank accounts from local inhabitants, exploiting them for illicit transactions and unlawful activities across different parts of India.

The aftermath has left many locals embroiled in legal trouble, with several facing charges in distant states, underscoring the pervasive and complex nature of this fraudulent scheme.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

 India
2
Dior's Shanghai Branch Faces Penalty Over Data Leaks

Dior's Shanghai Branch Faces Penalty Over Data Leaks

 China
3
Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

 India
4
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025