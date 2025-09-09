Left Menu

India-EU Trade Talks: Balancing Barriers and Partnerships

India and the EU are in critical trade talks in New Delhi, aiming to address differences in agriculture, dairy, and market access. As they push for a year-end agreement, issues such as Russian oil purchases, the EU’s carbon border tax, and non-tariff barriers remain contentious.

In an effort to finalize a significant trade deal by the end of the year, India and the European Union are engaging in critical negotiations in New Delhi this week. The talks aim to address key points of contention, including agricultural concessions, dairy market access, and non-tariff barriers, according to sources from both parties.

The negotiations, which were relaunched in 2022, have gathered momentum following President Trump's re-election and consequent tariff hikes on Indian goods. As New Delhi seeks to deepen global trade partnerships, Brussels is also keen to bolster alliances amid external tariffs, having already secured deals with Mexico and Mercosur countries.

Despite progress on several chapters of the agreement, significant issues remain unresolved. India's stance on preserving agricultural sectors, the EU's demand for improved access to Indian markets, and climate policy disputes such as the EU's carbon border tax, continue to pose challenges in reaching a consensus.

