NSF Water Forum 2025: Building Future-Ready Water Systems in India

New Delhi recently hosted the NSF Water Forum 2025, an event that gathered industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to tackle the pressing issue of India's water infrastructure. Organized by NSF, a prominent organization in water testing and certification, the forum focused on sustainable and improved public water systems.

The forum featured in-depth discussions on various facets of water management. Notable figures like Ms. Disha Zanwar of the Bureau of Indian Standards and Mr. Dalbir Singh of the Delhi Jal Board shared insights on national standards and urban water challenges. Industry perspectives were further provided by Mr. ANKUR AGNIHOTRI and Mr. Harold Chase, offering a global view on advancing water quality and certification.

The event underscored the necessity of collaboration to develop reliable, future-ready water systems. Technical insights were shared by Vincent Boks and B.B. Singh from NSF. Highlighting the forum's significance, Jyoti Bhasin emphasized the collective effort needed to enhance water security standards in India.

