Vanuatu's Balancing Act: Delaying a Pact with Australia

Vanuatu has postponed signing a security and economic treaty with Australia due to concerns it might limit infrastructure funding avenues from other countries. Both nations continue discussions, despite pressures from China’s influence in the Pacific. Vanuatu aims to maintain ties with both China and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Vanuatu has decided to delay entering a security and economic agreement with Australia, raising concerns that the deal might inhibit opportunities to secure infrastructure funding from other nations, articulated Vanuatuan Prime Minister Jotham Napat on Tuesday.

The Australian government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has pursued the $330 million deal to counteract China's growing presence in the Pacific region. Albanese had anticipated signing the agreement during his visit to Port Vila, but acknowledged in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the deal wouldn't be finalized immediately.

After meeting with Albanese, Napat acknowledged the need for more discussions on the treaty's specific wording, echoing worries about restricted funding from third-party countries. Despite the postponement, Albanese remains optimistic about cementing the agreement soon, underscoring shared objectives and progress achieved in enhancing bilateral relations.

