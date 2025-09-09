Delhi Government Acts Post Canal Tragedy
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced compensation for the families of two boys who drowned in Munak canal. She assured that railings will be installed along the canal to prevent such accidents and stated that Delhi has taken maintenance control of the canal from Haryana.
- Country:
- India
In a response to a tragic incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced compensation for the families of two boys who drowned in the Munak canal, a tragedy that has cast a spotlight on safety measures in the area.
Chief Minister Gupta assured that railings will soon be installed along the canal in her Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency to prevent future accidents. She also noted a significant change in jurisdiction, as the Delhi government will now oversee the canal's maintenance, a responsibility previously held by Haryana.
The accident, involving two young residents, Aniket and Krishan Kumar, both from the nearby slums, shocked the local community. Police reports indicate they slipped into the canal, leading to their untimely deaths on Sunday afternoon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
